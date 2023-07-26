13 Pak nationals released from Indian jails, handed over to Edhi Foundation

LAHORE: Thirteen Pakistani nationals, who were released from Indian jails, were handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the security authorities after clearance.
Muhammad Arif, Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Tariq, Rahab, Hamza Ali, Ahmed, Muhammad Ramazan, Roshan Ali, Abdul Amin, Farid Alam, Muhammad Ramazan and Mushtaq Ahmed were among them.
They will be handed over to their heirs after confirming their residential areas and contacting their families. Under the direction of Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, the fishermen will be sent to Karachi by Edhi’s special vehicle.
