‘Kohistan power project to generate 470 megawatts’

PESHAWAR: A meeting was told here on Tuesday that under the public private partnership mode, 470 megawatts of electricity would be generated from the Lower Spat Gah hydropower project with the cooperation of a South Korean energy company.
A handout said that a delegation of Koreans under Joon Choi met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Energy and Power Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. CEO PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan, Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider and the manager of Korean company Muhammad Suleman were also present.
The secretary Energy said the natural resources of hydropower found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being used to overcome the energy crisis and generate revenue for the province.
The meeting was briefed that under the public private partnership mode, 470 megawatts of electricity would be generated from the Lower Spat Gah hydropower project and the province would have an annual income of about Rs3 billion. Various options were discussed at the meeting to remove the obstacles in the issuance of generation license for the project.
LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore has announced introducing a new thrice-in-semester teacher...
LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department responded to 955 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
WANA: Unidentified people torched the store room of a cellular company at Karwan Manza area in Ladha tehsil in South...
PESHAWAR: Some 1100 patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines at a medical camp organised by...
LANDIKOTAL: Residents and peace lovers have asked the government to announce a gallantry award for a brave citizen who...
LAHORE: Additional DG Housing Capt Shahmir Iqbal presided over a meeting of LDA’s committee constituted to improve...