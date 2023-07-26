‘Kohistan power project to generate 470 megawatts’

PESHAWAR: A meeting was told here on Tuesday that under the public private partnership mode, 470 megawatts of electricity would be generated from the Lower Spat Gah hydropower project with the cooperation of a South Korean energy company.

A handout said that a delegation of Koreans under Joon Choi met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Energy and Power Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. CEO PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan, Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider and the manager of Korean company Muhammad Suleman were also present.

The secretary Energy said the natural resources of hydropower found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being used to overcome the energy crisis and generate revenue for the province.

The meeting was briefed that under the public private partnership mode, 470 megawatts of electricity would be generated from the Lower Spat Gah hydropower project and the province would have an annual income of about Rs3 billion. Various options were discussed at the meeting to remove the obstacles in the issuance of generation license for the project.