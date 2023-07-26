‘Leasing’ historical building opposed

HARIPUR: Former MPA and vice-chairperson Qaumi Watan Party Dr Faiza Rasheed has accused the KP governor of illegally leasing out historical building of Regional Professional Development Centre RPDC, locally known as Teachers Training School, to a private owner and warned to block the GT Road indefinitely if the order was not reversed.

Talking to journalists at Haripur Press Club along with her party’s local office bearers and workers on Tuesday, she said that Governor Haji Gulam Ali has signed a notification approving the lease of 110 years old historical building of Teachers Training School Haripur to a local NGO.

She said that the officials have declared the school as non-functional despite the fact the classes of the teachers from across Hazara division were very much in progress. She said that a mafia was out to grab the national resources at throw away rates ignoring the historical importance of the building that was instrumental in training thousands of teachers who were serving across the province.

Dr Faiza said that during the mid 70s some front men of the local influential politicians had tried to grab the land but her father late Hakim Abdul Rasheed challenged them in the court of law and saved the building.

She said that the building has archaeological value and under the Antiquities Act 1975, the structure, ownership of the building could not be altered. She asked the governor to cancel the notification of leasing out the building to a NGO otherwise she would take to the streets with her workers, civil society, media and residents of Haripur and block the GT Road. She also threatened to lodge an FIR against the Governor and the local lease holders.