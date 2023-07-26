Improving girls education: LG reps trained in gender responsive budgeting

PESHAWAR: A series of five workshops have been arranged to train 150 local government (LG) representatives in gender responsive budgeting to improve girls secondary education.

A press release said Blue Veins, a local non-governmental organisation working to improve girls’ secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Pakistan Education Champions Network (PECN) arranged the training.

The organisers said KP faces a significant educational disparity, with 4.7 million children out of school, 2.9 million of whom are girls. This means that 52 percent of girls aged 5-16 are missing schools.

Achieving gender parity in education necessitates increased budget allocations, efficient spending, and a heightened political commitment from the Provincial government, they added.The organisers said the path towards equitable education demands an inclusive approach, involving all stakeholders — educators, policymakers, parents, and community leaders.

They said the training sessions provided valuable insights into the preparation and implementation of gender-sensitive budgets and underscored the urgency of prioritizing girls’ secondary education schemes in the respective Annual Development Programs of their tehsils and districts.

The trainers urged the local government representatives to utilize the knowledge gained from these training sessions to affect a tangible difference in girls’ secondary education within their regions, subsequently paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for the nation.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins, elaborated on the initiative, stating: “Through this strategic capacity-building, we aim to equip our local government representatives with the knowledge and tools to effectively allocate, implement, and monitor budgets. Our ultimate goal is to ensure girls’ secondary education is not merely an agenda item but a core priority in district development schemes.”

Intezar Khalil, a chairman of the neighborhood council and member of the Capital Metropolitan City Government, expressed his support for the programme, stating: “A nation cannot truly progress unless its girls are educated. Our local government representatives can play a pivotal role in advancing girls’ secondary education by conscientiously prioritising and monitoring the allocation of funds in their budgets. This initiative by Blue Veins and PECN offers a viable path to achieving this goal.”

Blue Veins and the PECN reaffirmed their commitments to the cause of girls’ education and presented a replicable model that can be employed by local government bodies across the country.