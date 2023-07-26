Man dies as jeep falls into gorge

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Sangar area of Balakot on Tuesday.

The jeep was on its way to Balakot from Sangar when its driver couldn’t hold control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which it fell into a ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Malah Khan, an Afghan national, dead and Ali Haider Shah and Bilal Hussain were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.