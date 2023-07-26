Departments directed to monitor water level

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to monitor the water level in the rivers and established a control room for tackling the emergency situation.

The officials visited the villages along the river banks and canals and directed the field staff of the Revenue Department to constantly monitor the situation and inform the control room on 0919211338 after the rise in the water level.

The officials said that all departments, including Irrigation, Rescue 1122, revenue and others were in coordination and had taken the local population into confidence to handle the situation.

The officials also requested the general public to contact the control room in case the water level rises above normal.