IIU unveils new block with support from Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) witnessed a momentous occasion as the Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, inaugurated the Academics and Examination Block, a cutting-edge facility established with generous funding from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The newly launched block aims to provide top-tier education and examination facilities to students, adhering to international standards and incorporating modern technology.

In a ceremony attended by Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, president of IIU, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Education minister, expressed his vision to prioritise student welfare through the integration of contemporary technology and a streamlined approach to problem-solving. The academic block, along with the Students Facilitation Centre, is equipped with state-of-the-art gadgets and staffed by well-trained professionals, ensuring a seamless experience for students.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hussain commended the IIU's reputation as a promising seat of learning, catering to over 30,000 students from more than 40 countries, including international students. He praised Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi's student-centric approach, acknowledging the value of the new facility in addressing students' needs efficiently.

Highlighting the longstanding cooperation between Saudi Arabia and IIU, Minister Hussain underscored that the establishment of this facility was a testament to the continued support and cooperation from the Kingdom. Emphasising the strong emotional attachment of Pakistanis to the Holy Land, he reiterated the strengthening bond between the two brotherly nations.

During the inauguration, the Education Minister and President Alotaibi also visited the Students Facilitation Centre, alongside offices dedicated to admissions, examinations, degrees, fees, and scholarships. They were briefed on the comprehensive procedure in place to address academic and examination-related issues, providing solutions under a single roof without any delays. The new Academics and Examination Block is expected to revolutionise the learning experience for IIU students, reflecting the institution's comm­itment to providing high-q­uality education.