‘Silent Expression’ on display

LAHORE:An art exhibition titled ‘Silent Expression’ by students of Pakistan Institute for Deaf and Dumb held at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall on Tuesday showcased over 100 artworks.
The colours came alive on canvases. The young artists expressed their passions through various paintings that were much appreciated by the audience. The Institute’s Principal Nomeeta Riaz thanked Alhamra for the collaboration which certainly improves children’s confidence in their abilities.
LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said that terrorism is the biggest challenge to...
Additional DG Housing Capt Shahmir Iqbal presided over a meeting of LDA’s committee constituted to improve the...
A man tried to end his life by jumping in River Ravi near Bara Dari on Tuesday. The man was identified as Muhammad...
A 45-year-old man expired in hospital on Tuesday, a few hours after he was injured in a road accident in the Kahna...
LAHORE:The mourning activities of Ashra-e-Muharram stepped up on 6th of Muharram, Tuesday, with several processions of...
Caretaker CM has taken notice of the report aired in the ‘Geo Pakistan’ programme regarding the death of a young...