Terrorism biggest challenge to Pakistan, says Aleem

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said that terrorism is the biggest challenge to Pakistan and even today the country is in a state of war. He said that there is no doubt that Pakistan’s forces are facing different challenges on many fronts and nation stands side by side with Pakistan Army. Aleem Khan pointed out that there can never be room for ‘non-state actors’ and such elements should be dealt with iron hands. He said that every political party should acknowledge the sacrifices of the military leadership while every Pakistani should play his role in strengthening the motherland.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark. In his tweet, he said that such an ugly act had hurt the feelings of billions of Muslims around the world. He added that West was fetching hate through such heinous acts. Aleem Khan demanded the international community take appropriate step to stop this kind of activities.