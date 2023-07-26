Action against illegal parking, overcharging ordered

Additional DG Housing Capt (retd) Shahmir Iqbal presided over a meeting of LDA’s committee constituted to improve the living environment in the provincial capital here on Tuesday.
The meeting, held on the direction of Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG reviewed the steps taken to remove encroachments on nine model highways. It was informed in the meeting that special measures were being taken to promote the culture of cycling in the City and in this regard, a dedicated lane for cycling on model highways will be established in the first phase.
Addl DG Housing said that instructions were issued to the parking company to take action against illegal parking and overcharging on model highways.
