Wednesday July 26, 2023
Suicide bid foiled

By Our Correspondent
July 26, 2023

A man tried to end his life by jumping in River Ravi near Bara Dari on Tuesday. The man was identified as Muhammad Bilal, 35, son of Noor Muhammad. The rescuers timely rescued the man and shifted him to hospital.