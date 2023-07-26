 
Wednesday July 26, 2023
Man injured in accident dies in hospital

By Our Correspondent
July 26, 2023

A 45-year-old man expired in hospital on Tuesday, a few hours after he was injured in a road accident in the Kahna area. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The police shifted the body to the morgue.