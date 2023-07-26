CM orders Services Hospital’s upgrade

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Services Hospital Tuesday where he stayed for three hours and checked the facilities being provided to the citizens.

During the visit, he observed issues such as bad beds in the wards, unpleasant odor, non-functional ACs, poor patient conditions, inadequate hygiene, substandard operation theatres and lack of medical facilities.

The CM expressed strong dissatisfaction after witnessing the hospital's condition. He reprimanded the Finance Director for not paying the AC maintenance contractor for seven months and promptly ordered his removal from his position. He cancelled the parking contract due to complaints of overcharging and directed the Lahore Parking Company to take over parking management in the hospital.

The CM instructed the replacement of old beds and mattresses and early payment to the AC contractor. He stressed the urgent need to replace non-functional and damaged AC units in the wards. The CM announced the hospital's upgrading and called for a master plan, tasking the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab to prepare one.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the dialysis unit, population welfare centre, police station, parking lot, and medicine store. These areas faced complaints regarding the lack of medical facilities, poor sanitation, and AC shutdown. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality treatment to patients.

Mohsin Naqvi also instructed the hospital to arrange a kidney transplant for young Talha, who is currently receiving treatment in the dialysis unit. He asked to prepare a report on Talha's treatment progress on daily basis. Expressing his determination to improve the hospital's conditions, Mohsin Naqvi promised to revisit the hospital next week.