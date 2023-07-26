Panthers bag women squash league title

ISLAMABAD: Team Panthers led by special person Sana Bahadur scooped up the title in the first edition of Women’s Premier Squash League here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Tuesday.

The winning team clinched the trophy by gathering 11 points in total. Team Tigers led by Mehwish Ali got second position with 9 points while Team Warriors spearheaded by Noorul Ain secured the third position with 8 points. The league was organised by the Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Women in Sports (WinS) and Serena Hotels.