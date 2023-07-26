Taekwondo fighters being sent to South Korea for competitions, training

LAHORE: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is set to send its Asian Games-bound squad to South Korea for competitions and training which will help the fighters to prepare well for the Asiad to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The federation plans to send its poomsae and kyorugi squads separately. The poomsae group, carrying the Asian Games-bound fighters Aqdas and Naila and Flower and Anas (both not in Asian Games squad), will proceed to South Korea on August 3.

The kyorugi group featuring the country’s premier fighter and Asian Games medal hope Haroon Khan, Arbaz Khan, Hamza Khan and Naqsh Hamdani, will fly out for Korea on August 6.

These details were confirmed by the PTF president Col Waseem in a detailed chat with ‘The News’ on Tuesday. These fighters will be accompanied by their Korean and Iranian coach and former world champion Yousuf Karami. Karami looks after kyorugi fighters while the Korean trains poomsae fighters.

These fighters will feature in the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship which will be held in Chuncheon from August 11-14.

“There was an issue of NOC and in two to three days we will get that. On August 3, the poomsae team will proceed and on August 6 kyorugi squad will proceed,” Col Waseem said.

“They will feature in Chuncheon Open and then another event before undergoing training for a few days before they return home by September 4,” Waseem said. “We are trying to get sponsorship and we will try to also send female coach Nadia Khan with the squad,” he was quick to add. “Chuncheon Open will be followed by another event and then the squad will train at various universities,” Waseem said.

“In Pakistan such training is impossible as from where can I bring four different quality boys for Haroon for sparring? In Korea in every club there will be 17- or 18-year-old youngsters with exceptional potential with whom our fighters can train,” Waseem said. “It is time our fighters delivered and got a medal at the Asian Games,” he said. “After returning home in early September the fighters will undergo training at home before leaving for Hangzhou on September 20 where they will have competitions from September 24 to 28,” Waseem said.