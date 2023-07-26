Pakistan finalises 218 athletes for Asiad in China

ISLAMABAD: As the wrestling and weightlifting federations have finalised their teams barring Inam Butt (wrestling) and Nooh Dastagir Butt (weightlifting), a strong contingent comprising 218 athletes will be seen competing under the green flag at the 19th Asian Games starting from September 23 in Hangzhou (China).

Pakistan has lined up 218 athletes and around 67 officials (team and contingent officials) for the Games with an eye to field a 285-member contingent for the Games.

The wrestling team will comprise Haider Ali Butt, Inyatullah, Mohammad Bilal and Zaman Anwar without Inam Butt to compete for the country. Inam, often seen ready and gunning to compete at the Beach Games, will miss out the Games as he has communicated to the federation that he would not be available to participate in the high-profile event.

“Inam has not shown any interest in making himself available, possibly due to injury or some other problems. There are two months remaining in start of the Games and he has not even competed in any international event in the recent past. We have been communicated that he is not available for the Games so his name is not there on the list of entries,” an official, when contacted, said.

He claimed that the deadline of accreditation was already over. “It is all over as far as the team members' accreditation is concerned. Now we have finalised a list of 218 athletes. Around 65 officials will make it around the 285-member contingent for the Asian Games.”

There is nothing different in the weightlifting case where Nooh Butt who struggled in the Islamic Games in the company of former Russian state weightlifters has not made any real efforts to enter his name in the Games. Though the federation already discarded him for the Asia Games like they did for the National Games, he could still have made it to the Asiad.

“There was more than one chance of his making it to the Games like he managed his entry at the National Games held in Quetta but no real effort was seen from any direction to have his name included,” the official added.

The weightlifting team for the Games will include Furqan Anwar, Muhammad Abdullah Butt and Usman Amjad Rathore.

In the presence of a strong Asian field that includes weightlifters from former Russian states, Turkey, Korea and China, Pakistan’s chances of making it to the podium in weightlifting look slim.

Shooting could turn out to be the sports where Pakistan could earn a surprise recognition. Two of its best shooters including Gulfam Joseph and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir already proved their mettle by qualifying for the Olympics while the rest of the men’s lot is not far behind. The likes of Usman Chand is already making moves and chances of Pakistan making a real impression in shooting can’t be ruled out.

Pakistan hockey is also facing one of the toughest challenges as gold at the Asiad would mean a ticket to the Olympics while any other position would leave them playing in the Olympics qualifying round where even highly ranked teams would try to earn a place in the top three spots and a place in the Paris Olympics.

Pakistan’s strength in the game of hockey will be much clearer at the Asian Champions Trophy to be held next month in India. The team members have already been issued Indian visas for crossing the border for the prelude to the Asian Games.