Foreign players show no interest in 1st AJSS Championship

KARACHI: No foreign player is coming to Pakistan to participate in the 1st Asian Junior Squash Championship that is to be hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad from August 4-9. The entry deadline of this AJSS Silver Event was July 15 and now Pakistan Squash Federation has released initial seeding for total 196 players participating in different categories of the championship.

According to details, the federation received 34 entries for under-11 category and M Ali Raja is top seed with Asian ranking of 10.

In the under-13 category, they received 35 entries and Nauman Khan with Asian ranking of 27 is top seed.

In the under-15 category, they received 38 entries and Azan Ali is top seed with Asian ranking of 107.

In the under-17 category, they received 37 entries and Abdullah Nadeem is top seed with Asian ranking of 51.

In the under-19 category, they received 21 entries and Usman Nadeem is top seed with the Asian ranking of 90.

The federation received 31 entries in all categories for girls. It is to be noted that only 13 players have Asian rankings out of all participants. “Only one Sri Lankan girl has been included in the under-17 category but she lives here in Pakistan as her father is associated with SL high commission,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.

Interestingly, a number of such Asian junior events have got cancelled in Pakistan in the last few years due to insufficient entries from Asian players.

FMC Pakistan Junior Squash Open was scheduled in Lahore from November 16-21, 2019, but it had to be cancelled due to absence of foreign entries. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Squash Federation has also planned the 2nd Asian Junior Super Series in November.