SSP Central ordered to recover ‘abducted woman’ from Rahim Yar Khan

A sessions court ordered on Tuesday the District Central senior superintendent of police (SSP) to recover a private school's maid who was allegedly abducted in Karachi in 2014 and taken to Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab.

Additional District and Sessions (East) Sarah Junejo directed the police officer to produce the woman on the next hearing set for August 6. The court was hearing an application seeking compliance with the Sindh High Court's directive to the SSP regarding the recovery of the woman.

Advocate Liaquat Ali Gabol contended that his client Mureed Hussain's daughter was kidnapped by private persons from a private school in the Landi Kotal area on May 19, 2014. She was then 18 years old and worked as a maid at the school, he added.

The counsel said the complainant lodged a kidnapping case at the Gulberg police station but the police failed to recover her from the alleged custody of the nominated suspects, including Yasmeen Bibi, Muhammad Siddique, Saddam and Asif.

He mentioned that the investigation officer had instead filed an A class report with the relevant magistrate declaring the woman untraceable.

He said the complainant later approached the Sindh High Court that ordered the SSP Central to recover the woman from the suspects said to be living in Rahim Yar Khan, but the SSP failed to comply with the order. The court was pleaded to order the SSP to recover and produce the victim in compliance with the SHC order.