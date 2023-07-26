Three minor boys killed in rain-related accidents

Three minor boys were killed in rain-related accidents on Tuesday. Two of the children died after falling into potholes, while another was electrocuted to death at his home.
A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a pothole near the Pakistan Hotel in Ittehad Town’s Muhammad Khan Colony. He was taken to a hospital by the locals. The deceased was identified as Shahzad, son of Kaleemullah. His family later took away his body without taking any action.
Similarly, a three-year-old boy fell and died in a pit near North Nazimabad’s Block F. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where he was identified as Ajmal, son of Abdur Raheem.
His family took away his body without completing any medico-legal formalities. Separately, another three-year-old boy died due to electrocution at his house located near New Karachi’s Bashir Chowk. He was taken to ASH, where he was identified as Jannat Gul, son of Baaz Muhammad. His family took away his body without completing any medico-legal formalities.
