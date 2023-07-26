Wastewater overflowing from choked gutters narrating saga of PPP’s 15-year rule: Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that flooded roads in the aftermath of light rains in the city have exposed the progress of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the metropolis.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Rehman said that stinking water overflowing from choked drains and gutters onto the streets of the city is narrating the saga of the PPP’s 15-year rule in Sindh.

In the backdrop of the recent light rains in the city, he said that the “installed” mayor needs to devolve powers to towns and union committees instead of resorting to social media for optics so that long-standing issues as well as the post-rain situation can be resolved.

He claimed that billions of rupees have been plundered in the name of cleaning storm water drains. He pointed out that the Shadman Town drain and other nullahs have been waiting to be cleaned from the time Mayor Murtaza Wahab was enjoying the powers of city administrator.

The JI leader said that his party’s elected local government representatives are making efforts to mitigate the miseries of Karachiites and to drain the rainwater on a self-help basis.

He claimed that a new phase of corruption has been started in the LG set-up in the name of the six-month transition period. He said that some town chairmen, including those belonging to the ruling PPP, have written to the government seeking administrative and financial powers.

Talking about the census, he said that the JI’s Karachi chapter has written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in connection with “the conspiracy to undercount Karachiites, the most controversial statement made by Rana Sanaullah and other relevant issues”.

He demanded that the government complete the counting of Karachiites accurately, then hold general elections on the basis of new delimitations in accordance with the census results.

He also voiced concern over the increase in the electricity tariff, and announced that his party would launch a movement against the power tariff hike after Ashura. He lamented the allegedly biased role of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority when it comes to K-Electric. He reiterated the JI’s viewpoint against the renewal of KE’s licence.