Sons allegedly kill father over monetary dispute

Two sons were allegedly responsible for the murder of their father at a residence situated on Alamgir Road in Sher Shah on Tuesday. The father was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon during a heated dispute over money.

He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Despite the efforts of the police and emergency responders, the injuries inflicted by the sharp instrument proved fatal.

According to the initial investigation led by Sher Shah SHO Iftikhar, the victim became embroiled in a monetary dispute with his sons, which escalated to the point of violence and resulted in his murder. The victim hailed from Bajaur Agency, which might have contributed to the familial tension.

The officer revealed that close relatives of the deceased had been hesitant to pursue legal action against the sons. However, if no heirs come forward to file a case, the state would take necessary action.