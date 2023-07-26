Over the past few months, I have observed an alarming rise in incidents of reckless and careless driving in our neighbourhood. Such behaviour jeopardizes the lives of the drivers themselves, along with the lives of pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists.

As a resident of this community, I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility to promote safe driving habits and ensure the security of all road users. I kindly request that appropriate action be taken by the community and the relevant authorities to address these concerns and improve road safety in our community.

Qadeer Nazeer

Kech