Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made a significant impact on jobs and the workforce in various industries. Robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning algorithms have enabled the automation of repetitive and routine tasks. AI can quickly process large amounts of data and make complex decisions, leading to increased efficiency and productivity in many industries. This could lead to new job opportunities in areas that support AI implementation.

However, AI has also resulted in the displacement of certain roles, particularly those involving repetitive and easily duplicable tasks. Those working in manufacturing, customer service and certain managerial positions are most affected. This trend may lead to large scale unemployment and it is important for us to come up with solutions for those displaced by AI.

Syed Asif Ali Rizvi

Karachi