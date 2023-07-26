Following the reports of Ishaq Dar being the favourite for the caretaker PM slot, I request all our political parties to ensure that the coming elections are free and fair and that there is a level playing field. The caretaker setup should be non-partisan and respectable individuals who are acceptable to everybody.

In addition, I sincerely hope that the present ECP setup will also be changed prior to the dissolution of the assembly. Key ECP personnel need to be above suspicion and criticism and the present setup has become controversial.

Muhammad Bakhtyar Khan

Abbottabad