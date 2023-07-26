This refers to the news story ‘To take important decisions...: Election Act to be amended to empower caretaker PM: Dar’ (July 24, 2023). Observing Dar’s antics, his needless emotional outbursts and tantrums, his outdated policy and the mess created through his unsuccessful attempt to artificially bring down the value of the dollar has been quite distressing.

As if that was not enough, we are now being told by Ishaq Dar that legislative measures are underway to make the caretaker prime minister almost as powerful as an elected one. And to unnerve us even further, there are also reports of Ishaq Dar being the Sharifs’ favourite for the next caretaker prime minister slot. How very convenient for the Sharif dynasty.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi