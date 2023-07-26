Caretaker questions

It is safe to say that the caretaker setup that’s supposed to come in sometime next month is already bearing the burden left over by a coalition government that has been struggling with how and when to manage the general elections. With the PTI’s fate precariously hanging in the balance, the PDM seems to be wanting every bit of advantage it can get at the moment. Possibly with that in mind, and in what can only be called rather tone-deaf, last week saw rumours that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar could be considered by the PML-N as caretaker prime minister in the upcoming interim setup. Needless to say, that didn’t sit well with most anyone – legal and political observers and even coalition allies. The PPP has since refuted the reports and said that no agreement has been reached between the coalition partners on Dar’s name and that in fact no name was shared with the PPP. Even the PML-N’s Khawaja Asif has said that making Dar the interim PM would not stand the test of public scrutiny.

Why then would such a report even be doing the rounds? Was it a temperature test to check if anyone would bite? Or perhaps an opening for a ‘political’ caretaker PM instead of some ‘neutral’ technocrat? The coalition would probably want someone closer to oversee matters in the caretaker government due to a possibility – even if remote – of the interim setup being prolonged than the 60 or 90 days it’s supposed to hold power for. The government has also been mulling amending the Elections Act 2017 to empower the caretaker prime minister to take decisions that would otherwise be beyond his/her constitutional mandate in case ‘expediency’ necessitates continuity of economic plans and agreements with foreign institutions and governments. The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be presented in a joint sitting of parliament, amidst criticism from among government allies regarding the empowerment clause for the caretaker PM. It is important to note that there is little justification for the whole constitution to be upended for the mere possibility that the interim setup could continue beyond its mandated time. In fact, both the PML-N and the PPP had been advocating neutral caretaker setups given the track record of interim setups in the 90s. In the 2006 Charter of Democracy, the two parties had made it clear that “there shall be a neutral caretaker government to hold free, fair, and transparent elections”. A constitutional amendment also made it mandatory that there would be an independent Election Commission and a neutral caretaker setup for transparency in polls. This should ideally close this matter, but the mood within the government alliance has been shifting over the past few months – a previously tentative government suddenly looking almost buoyant as the PTI looks weakened, despite popularity.

After the controversial 2018 elections that led to Imran Khan being crowned as a blue-eyed prime minister bolstered by almost unconditional institutional support, it is crucial that the 2023 elections are not made controversial. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be a possibility. Already, rights activists and legal experts have pointed to the futility of parties being banned and politicians being ousted from the democratic process. The PDM coalition keeps saying it wants free and fair elections and the public will hold them accountable to their pledges if there are any adventures – but it should be mindful that for that to happen, the utmost priority has to be an election that is free and fair by all accounts. And for that a caretaker setup without baggage is most important. A prolonged caretaker setup has no constitutional justification – which is why on the government’s list of things to do at the moment should be: a neutral caretaker setup, and free and fair elections. Everything else falls into place after that.