Honda Cars Q1 profit drops 78pc

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd, one of the top auto manufacturers in Pakistan, on Tuesday reported a 78 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, owing to a drop in sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs144.957 million for the quarter ended June 30, down from Rs658.202 million during the same quarter last year.

The company skipped any pay-out for this period. Earnings per share came in at Rs1.02, compared with Rs4.61 last year.

Sales for the year dropped to Rs3.770 billion from Rs30.245 billion a year earlier. Cost of sales remained higher than sales at Rs3.919 billion from Rs28.330 billion during the same period last year.

The company said its other income for the period rose to Rs902.686 million, up from Rs526.665 million the previous year. One analyst attributed the significant decline in profit to lower volumetric sales as credit letter restrictions lead to non-production days.