Gold sheds Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs800 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs224,500 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs685 to Rs192,473. Gold rates increased by $5 to $1,960 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
