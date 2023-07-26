Rupee rout enters eighth day

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee extended a downtrend against the dollar to an eighth straight session on Tuesday, as a strong demand for the greenback for import and dividend payments continued to weigh on the currency market, traders said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 288.52 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 287.92.

The domestic currency ended flat at 293 to the dollar in the open market. With an increased demand for the dollars for import and dividend payments, analysts say that

the rupee has extended losses for eight straight days.

Since Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on June 29, the currency experienced a strong increase. However, starting last week, it has been reversing recent gains made versus the dollar.

The rupee has decreased by 1 percent so far this month and by 21.60 percent in 2023. According to analysts, the economy is adjusting to the demands of the new IMF deal as the rupee declines in the interbank market following the opening of imports and the increase in electricity and gas rates.

The $4 billion inflows after the IMF programme have provided a cushion in the reserves, so investors are not concerned about how much loan repayments must be paid each month or how the funds will be arranged.