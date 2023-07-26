Productivity incentives

LAHORE: Pakistan badly needs to improve its productivity by introducing incentives to increase output without distorting markets. It is important to strike a balance between encouraging efficiency and maintaining fair market practices.

Entrepreneurs can offer performance-based bonuses to employees or teams that achieve higher levels of productivity. These bonuses should be tied to objective metrics, such as increased output per unit of time or cost savings. This way, the incentive directly rewards productivity improvements without interfering with market dynamics.

Another option is to implement profit-sharing plans that distribute a portion of the company’s profits among employees based on their contributions to productivity gains. This approach aligns the employees’ interests with the company’s success while avoiding direct manipulation of prices in the market.

Most enterprises ignore the importance of skill development and training once they hire a worker. They think that skills would improve with experience. In reality, productivity stagnates as the workers need refresher courses during employment where they are also informed about the new developments in their field that improve efficiency.

It is therefore important to utilise training programmes to enhance employees’ skills and knowledge, leading to higher productivity. Well-trained workers can boost output without resorting to unfair market practices. With the advent of artificial intelligence, flexible working hours have shown to improve efficiency.

Where flexible working is possible, the entrepreneurs should introduce flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options or flexible hours, to improve employee satisfaction and work-life balance. A happier and more motivated workforce can often lead to increased productivity naturally.

Entrepreneurs and the state must establish recognition programmes that acknowledge and celebrate exceptional productivity achievements. Public recognition and non-monetary rewards can serve as powerful incentives without influencing market dynamics.

There is always room for enhancing efficiency. The employees must be encouraged to participate in continuous improvement initiatives.

They must also be encouraged to suggest ideas for enhancing productivity. This fosters a culture of innovation and efficiency without directly manipulating market forces. Productivity can be enhanced to a certain level while operating old technology. Modern technologies enhance productivity to higher limits.

It is important that both the private and public sector allocate resources to upgrade machinery, software, and technology that can streamline processes and boost productivity. Technological advancements can lead to genuine improvements in efficiency without market distortion.

One thing lacking in our business culture is the spirit of partnership and collaboration with other organisations. They should now make efforts to facilitate partnerships and collaboration with other organisations or suppliers to share best practices and improve overall productivity in the industry. This approach can promote healthy competition while driving productivity gains.

To enhance productivity, employers should take decision-making to a lower level. The employees must be given autonomy in sections. This incentivizes them to take ownership of their work and decision-making processes. Autonomy and responsibility can lead to increased productivity as individuals strive for personal and professional growth.

The state and the private sector must realise that subsidies stagnate productivity. The key is to encourage genuine improvements in productivity through efficient operations, skilled workers, and responsible business practices. By avoiding direct market manipulation, productivity incentives can contribute to a healthy and competitive market environment.