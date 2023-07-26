Stocks rise on energy, banking boost

Stocks continued an uptrend on Tuesday by adding 362 points at the benchmark index, as energy and banking scrips led the market higher amid surging oil prices and treasury yields, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 362.53 points or 0.79 percent to 46,417.34 points against 46,054.81 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 46,540.88 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,019.63 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed bullish led by oil and banking scrips on strong valuations amid surging global crude oil prices and treasury yields.”

He added that speculations ahead of major earning announcements and institutional support in the earnings season played a catalyst role in a bullish close. The KSE-30 index also increased by 157.62 points or 0.96 percent to 16,613.53 points against 16,455.91 points.

Traded shares increased by 20 million shares to 319.893 million shares from 299.076 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs10.259 billion from Rs8.139 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.036 trillion from Rs6.989 trillion. Out of 350 companies active in the session, 197 closed in green, 128 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities further gained on Tuesday as the KSE 100 index closed the day at +362 points. “The aforesaid momentum can be attributed to the ongoing rally in banking and energy sector stock,” he said.

During trading hours, banks, fertiliser, E&P and auto sectors contributed positively to the index where HBL, OGDC, BAHL, MCB & HMB gained 206 points. On the other side, DAWH, JDWS, THALL & SEARL lost 18 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs350 to Rs22,800 per share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, which increased by Rs35.50 to 516 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs71 to Rs1,224 per share, followed by J.D.W. Sugar, which decreased by Rs29 to Rs379 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said stock market surged higher, with all benchmarks achieving new rally highs and 47k within touching distance for the KSE-100.

During the trading session, banks witnessed strong demand, with HBL standing out with a remarkable gain of 7.5 percent. HMB also performed well, recording a gain of 3.46 percent.

OGDC experienced a significant increase of 2.33 percent and registered its second-highest volumes for the month, making it the most actively traded stock in terms of value.

It cautioned that as the market hovers around the 47k level, there might be a possibility of another dip. However, investors are advised not to panic and maintain a composed approach during market fluctuations.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 41.974 million shares which closed flat at Rs1.41 per share. It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 26.058 million shares, which closed up by 32 paisas to Rs7.07 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd., Oil & Gas Dev., Habib Bank, Cnergyico PK, TPLP-JULB, TPLP-AUGB, Loads Limited and Agritech Limited.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 230.906 million shares from 276.847 million shares.