Prolonged wet spell threatens cotton crop recovery

LAHORE: Pakistan's cotton crop, which was expected to rebound from a record low last year, is facing a new threat from prolonged wet spell that could damage the quality and yield of the fibre, officials said on Tuesday.

The country, the world's fourth-largest cotton producer, had projected a healthy harvest of 12.7 million bales for the 2023/24 season, up 160 percent from the previous year.

“The ongoing season has been contrastingly different from last year’s steep fall in national cotton output to 4.95 million bales that showed a massive 37-year decline,” said an official on Tuesday. The favourable weather during May-July this year has played a crucial role in strong plant growth and lower infestation of pests, raising outlook of cotton yield tremendously, he added.

Punjab is expected to reap 8.3 million bales of cotton against last year’s 3.1 million bales, recording a huge jump of 168 percent. Sindh, the second largest contributor in cotton output may pick close to 4 million bales.

Commenting on the positive factors for the standing cotton crop, a senior official said that thriving seed germination, conducive mild weather in early stage of crop and better plant population continued to invigorate vegetative growth to the ideal level. Farmers were also encouraged by government’s announcement of ensuring suitable payments in addition to subsidy on inputs. He also gave credit to field staff for strict measures against adulteration and fake pesticides.

The mild weather, he added, helped contain whitefly infestation, which is a vector of deadly cotton leaf curl virus. Hence, we have seen lesser spread of CLCV, which is said to trim cotton crop by up to five million acres in a typical year.

“We are expecting a rebound in cotton production this year. However, rains in the last ten days and floods have threatened to the extent that we may consider revising the crop size,” the official admitted.

During the last 24 hours, south Punjab and cotton belt of Sindh received unprecedented rains. As many as 60 millimetre of rain has been recorded in DG Khan, 57mm in Multan, and 19mm in Bahawalpur. A similar spell a few days back hit the cotton crop in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagr districts.

In Sindh, 90mm rain created a deluge in Sukkur followed by 87mm rain in Hyderabad, 82mm in Tando Jam, 63mm in Khairpur, 53mm in Rohri, 51mm in Larkana, 45mm in Diplo and 40mm in Jacobabad.

Met office issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday about rains. The most frightening aspect of this advisory has been a warning about rains in the cotton belt of the country, which usually saw dry weather in these days of the year.

As per the announcement, monsoon rains are likely to continue during the week in upper Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The Met Office informed that monsoon currents are continuously entering the country from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. A fresh westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country from 26th July. Under the influence of this, the weather will be as follows:

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah on July 25 and 26. During the period, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi would experience the same with occasional gaps.