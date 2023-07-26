Interest rate hike pushes banking spreads to 19-year high in Q2

KARACHI: Banking spreads rose in the second quarter of 2023 to its highest level in 19 years on the back of interest rate hikes, a local brokerage reported on Tuesday.

The term ‘spread’ describes the difference between the interest rate at which commercial banks accept deposits and the interest rate at which they lend money. Weighted average banking spreads mark highest quarter since at least 2004, JS Global said citing data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Weighted average spreads rebound from a low of 4.14 percent reported in the fourth quarter (October-December) 2021 to 7.73 percent in April-June this year, it said.

Fresh spreads reached in April-June 2023 at 9.73 percent, up from a low of 2.86 percent in the third quarter (July-September) of 2015, it added. The banking spread has increased for a number of reasons, according to Taurus Securities’ head of research Mustafa Mustansir.

“Increase in lending yields due to increase in interest rates and accumulation of current accounts have the effect of reducing the corresponding impact on costly deposits of higher interest rates,” Mustansir added. “Higher spreads indicate substantial margin expansion for the banking sector, resulting in higher earnings for the sector.”

As interest rates have risen by 14 percentage points since September 2021, the spreads in the banking sector have consistently trended higher. In order to combat the rising inflation, the SBP increased the policy rate by 825 basis points in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

In response to worsening inflation outlook and the removal of import restrictions, the SBP raised its benchmark interest rate at an emergency meeting on June 26 to a record high of 22 percent.

The financial markets are eagerly awaiting the monetary policy decision, which is set for July 31. The central bank’s monetary policy committee will have to make a very difficult choice over whether to continue raising the policy rate or leave it at its current level.

According to a report from Alfalah Securities published in May, the banking industry reported an impressive first-quarter 2023 result, with net interest income (NII) up 5.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Rising NII trend will continue for the next 3-4 quarters, even if interest rates do not rise any further, it said.

The implementation of the super tax is expected to reduce bank earnings by 26 percent quarter over quarter, but it is anticipated that their pre-tax profitability would increase by 4 percent QoQ, Alfalah Securities stated in a client note on July 18. A super-tax of 10 percent was imposed on banking institutions in the FY2024 budget; it will be retroactively applied to the first quarter of this year at a rate of 6 percent and applied to the second quarter at a rate of 10 percent.

NII is expected to increase by 7 percent QoQ and 55 percent YoY as increased deposit costs outweigh the advantages of asset repricing, it added.

Banks invest heavily in government securities as a result of the weak demand for credit in the private sector and the difficult macroeconomic circumstances brought on by the current tight monetary policy. By making higher-yielding investments in government securities, such as T-bills and PIBs, banks try to safeguard their profits. When there are no foreign inflows, the government mostly relies on local finance, which results in it raising more money than expected at T-bill and PIB auctions.

The International Monetary Fund, in its latest country report, said Pakistani banks are exposed to sovereign risk, given the high and growing share of government debt in their asset portfolio.

The banking systems’ sovereign exposure has grown from 48 percent of assets at end-FY2021 to 51.6 percent at end-March 2023, while banks accounted for 50 percent of the government’s financing in the first six months of FY2023.

“Having weathered COVID-19 and the devastating 2022 floods, bank profitability has increased against the backdrop of rising interest rates,” it said. “As of end-March 2023, banks’ capital adequacy ratio at 16.3 percent remained well above the regulatory minimum of 11.5 percent (including the 1.5 percent capital conservation buffer) but deteriorated by 0.7 percent when compared to end-December 2022,” it added.

The non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 7.8 percent while NPL provisioning stood high at 90.7 percent, although 11 out of 32 banks report NPLs above 10 percent.

Nonetheless, amid heightened foreign exchange market pressures some banks temporarily breached net open position limits and four banks remainundercapitalised, according to the IMF.

According to an analysis by AF Ferguson and Co (a network member firm of PWC), Pakistan’s banks reported Rs331 billion in profit after tax in 2022, up from Rs267 billion in the previous year. Bank deposits showed a modest increase of 8 percent to reach Rs23.4 trillion and advances grew by 16 percent to cross Rs12 trillion in 2022, it said.

A significant expansion of 25 percent was noted in investments touching Rs18 trillion with a rising trajectory, while borrowings increased exponentially by 63 percent to reach Rs7.5 trillion.

“Pakistan’s Advances to Deposits Ratio (ADR) has been gradually contracting and stands at 50 percent as of December 2022, with lending to the private sector at 15 percent of GDP as of December 2020. Investments to Deposits Ratio (IDR), on the other hand, have elevated from 33 percent in 2007 to 77 percent in 2022. These key benchmarks, relative to certain other economies, indicate the enormous potential for credit penetration in the country,” it noted.