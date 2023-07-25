Aleem announces plan to boost school education

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday has announced important points for the youth and the education sector, according to which clean drinking water and a healthy environment will be ensured in all educational institutions.

He said that water filtration plants would be installed in every school for this purpose while monthly free medical check-up of students will also be made mandatory. The problems of teachers would also be resolved on priority basis, he added.

IPP president further said that educational institutions play an important role in the future of any nation and there is a lot of room for improvement in our schools, colleges and universities. He added that if elected their government would give scholarships to students for higher education in every field while special privileges would be kept for girls studying in different cadres.

Similarly, vocational and technical classes will be introduced in schools so that the students after completion of their education could utilise the free time in learning some valuable technical skills, he explained.

Aleem said that youth investment would be the first priority of their government. If our young generation played a responsible role, then the country will grow very fast, he added. He said that IPP would pave the way for the youth to take an active part in the national politics.

He said that after coming into power, they will take practical steps for the youth and for this purpose ‘working groups’ have been formed so that we can work for the youth under long-term policies. Healthy youth of Pakistan can be the guarantor of the safe future of our country, he concluded.­