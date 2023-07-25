SHC directs home department to justify detention of MQM- London activists under MPO law

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the home department to justify detention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-P) activists under the maintenance of public order (MPO) law.

Petitioners Rukhsana, Samreen, Wajahat Ali, Ayesha, Roshan Qayum, Azhar Qureshi, Mohammad Zeeshan, Faisal, Nasir Qureshi and others had submitted in their petitions that the Sindh government had detained Danish Sheikh, Mohammad Faheem, Wajid Ali, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Hamza, Mohammad Afsar, Talha, Kashif and others under the MPO law for 30 days without any due process of the law.

They submitted that some of detainees were earlier booked by the Zaman Town police on charges of holding a rally, rioting and unlawful assembly on July 7. They submitted that most of the petitioners were granted bail in the case by a judicial magistrate but the government detained them under the MPO law.

They submitted that the impugned detention notifications under the MPO law could only be invoked when the competent authority had sufficient evidence of threats to public peace and tranquility. They maintained that in the instant cases, no such material was available to justify the impugned action. They argued that mere involvement of the petitioners in a criminal case could not form a basis for their preventive detention.

They said that not only the petitioners but 40 others persons had been detained on the basis of the MPO law and they were all confined in the central prison. The high court was requested to declare the impugned notifications on July 11 as unlawful and illegal and direct the home department and police to release the detained persons.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry asked a provincial law officer whether parameters set out for issuance of a detention order for a person by the Supreme Court were met in the instant cases.

The provincial law officer submitted that he did not know the material that was placed before the government for its satisfaction in terms of the Section 3(1) of the MPO law. He sought time to file comments on the petitions.