Public Service Commission official shot dead

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed men shot dead a senior official of the KP Public Service Commission (PSC) on the Ring Road near Dauranpur in the provincial capital on Monday.
Reports said armed men opened fire on the official car of director examination of the KP PSC, Muhammad Arshad, on the Ring Road when he was on way to his office along with his driver.
The official succumbed to injuries before he could be shifted to a hospital.The driver remained unharmed in the firing. The attackers escaped after committing the crime.
Police officials said the slain official belonged to Charsadda and was living in Peshawar. He was among the senior most officials of the commission that conducts exams for senior positions in various departments. Police said two empties of the 30 bore pistol along with other evidence have been recovered from the spot and investigation launched into the killing.
