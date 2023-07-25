Several people join PTIP in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The office-bearers and members of various trade unions and transporters’ associations have announced joining the newly formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP).

Speaking at a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, Shah Zaman Khan, who led the scores of people to make the announcement of their joining the PTIP, said that they were previously associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but they had decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led party in the aftermath of the May 9 incidents.

PTI leader and president of Public Transport Union Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Zaman Khan, former vice-chairman of Cantonment Board Malik Aftab Khan, District President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sher Zameen Khan, former banker Aslam Khan, Anjuman-e-Nanbayan district general secretary Haleem Khan and others announced joining the PTIP.

Reposing confidence in the leadership of former defence minister Pervez Khattak, who is the driving force behind the formation of the PTIP, the new entrants said that they condemned the May 9 incidents and demanded strict punishment for the masterminds and perpetrators of the violence during the mayhem.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, they said that Pervez Khattak had made the right decision at the right time as they could not imagine resorting to violence for political gains.

Shah Zaman and others further said that Pervez Khattak had always advocated peace and had taught his workers to remain peaceful at all times.