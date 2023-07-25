MoU inked to strengthen industry-academia linkages

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda to strengthen industry-academia linkages.

The ceremony was held at the chamber’s house on Monday. SCCI’s Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi and Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Dr Hamid Ali Khan, signed the document, said a press release.

Manager, Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Zia ur Rehman and SCCI Secretary Sajjad Aziz were present there as well.Ijaz Khan Afridi termed the MoU signing with Bacha Khan University Charsadda as a step toward strengthening industry-academia linkages and said SCCI had started signing a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.He elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students with technical skills.