Toll up as cop loses battle for life

PESHAWAR: Another cop injured in the twin suicide attacks on tehsil building in Bara lost battle for life at the hospital on Monday.

Officials said Abdul Hadi was under treatment at hospital but succumbed to the injuries. He was among 11 people injured in the attack. Three policemen were martyred and 11 others were injured in the attacks on the tehsil building on Thursday that houses a police station as well as offices of assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other officials.

Senior police officials said after the incident that the cops retaliated after the bombers opened fire.They said the explosives tied to the body of the bombers went off during the ensuing fight.The explosions destroyed a portion of the building and several people were trapped under the debris.