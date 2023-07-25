KKH blocked as landslides hit Kohistan village

MANSEHRA: Many houses were damaged and the Karakoram Highway was blocked as mud and landslides triggered by the heavy rain hit the Pani Bah village in Upper Kohistan on Monday.

“We rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call as land and mudslides hit Pani Bah village that destroyed houses and blocked the KKH,” Noor Nabi Shah, the local SHO told reporters.

Heavy boulders from a nearby mountain hit Pani Bah village, however, the residents managed to move to safer places just in time. The passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, and intra-district remained stranded for over five hours in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the KKH.

“This village is situated between the Indus River and Karakoram Highway,” Shah said. He said that locals and police personnel rescued dwellers of damaged houses and shifted them to safer places.

The KKH, according to police, was cleared to traffic after a hectic effort of five hours and passengers moved to their respective destinations in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Mansehra launched a survey to assess the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains in Oghi, Shinkiari, Perhana, Safada and other parts of the district.

They have started paying Rs1 million in compensation to each family of those five who died in rain-related incidents in parts of the district. The traders’ body in Oghi sought calamity-hit status for the affected areas. The business activities remained suspended as water flooded houses and shops in local bazaars.