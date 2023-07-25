Leadership training camp arranged for children

PESHAWAR: The five-day leadership camp, jointly arranged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Al Khidmat Foundation, and KP Directorate of Youth Affairs for 120 children concluded here at Batakundi in Naran.

The camp was organized for 120 children from the Family Support Program who are assisting their families at home, said a press release

The event was aimed at encouraging these children, hone their innate capabilities, enabling them to become a productive part of society and face the challenges effectively.

The event provided orientation to the children about future prospects and effective ways to seize new opportunities.

Training and interactive sessions, as well as indoor and outdoor sports events, were also held during the event which were conducted by experts and master trainers.

President of Al Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas, was the chief guest at the concluding session of the camp.

He distributed certificates and prizes among the children, appreciating the efforts of KPCTA for arranging the leadership camp, stating that these activities would encourage children and help discover their talents.

Participants attending the event appreciated the efforts of KPCTA and the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP as it provided them with recreational opportunities.

They suggested organizing more such events to build the capacity of children who were assisting their families at home.The KPCTA had deployed tourism police at various spots to facilitate and assist the participants.