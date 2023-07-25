Man killed over land dispute

JAMRUD: A man was killed and his son injured in firing over a land dispute in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district here on Monday.

According to the police, there was an exchange of fire between the families of Mamrez Khan and Kalam Khan in the Godar area of Jamrud as a result of which a man named Kalam Khan was killed while his son Jawad Khan was seriously injured.

The injured man was shifted to a hospital.The police reached the spot and arrested one of the accused whose name could not be ascertained. He was shifted to the Jamrud lock-up.