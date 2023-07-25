Ninth-grader tortured to death

MANSEHRA: A ninth-grade student was found murdered in the Garhi Habibullah area of the district.

The unidentified accused took Hashim 14, to a deserted place and allegedly tortured him to death and fled the scene.

The police after lodging a first information report arrested two accused.According to a press release issued by the Police Department, an investigation was started to ensure the arrest of all those who were involved in the cold-blooded murder of the student.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 rescuers defused a gas cylinder which had caught fire and could trigger a blast on the Zafar Road here.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the burning gas cylinder to an open place and then extinguished it, averting a tragedy.