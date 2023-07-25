Seminar: Project cuts energy loss in eight municipalities

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday said that initiatives taken for digitization of eight municipalities under a project had started showing visible improvement in terms of reducing energy loss in the selected civic bodies limits.

The one-day seminar on “Unleashing the Power of Digitization for Municipal Energy Efficiency” was organized by CISNR UET Peshawar and GIZ through its REEE SCALE Project.

Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Director, CISNR, briefed the audience about initiatives taken for digitization of eight municipalities in terms of their water supply systems, street lights systems and fleet/fuel tracking systems for energy efficiency with the help of GIZ REEE SCALE Project.

He said relevant municipal authorities confirmed that the project had already started to show visible improvement in terms of reducing energy loss in the selected municipalities.The speaker said through this project three Sustainable Development Goals including 7, 11 and 13 have been addressed holistically.

The chief guest, Dr Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA), Islamabad, highlighted the importance of accurate data for ensuring transparency and accountability.

He said the government has ensured reforms in automation and standardization of energy appliances, but real challenge was enforcement of such reforms.Dr. Sardar Mohazzam stressed the need for creating awareness on the use of digitization in the energy sector and simplifying the processes in the automation field.

The panelists highlighted the need for awareness and changing the attitude and mindset of government sector towards adapting to the changing times, finding opportunities from international partners such as GIZ collaborated with CISNR, showing the real pilot projects are needed for up-scaling the projects.

They stressed the need for sustainable and reliability of accurate data and training the Human Resources towards automation of energy through stakeholder engagement.

It was recommended to set up municipal energy efficiency portal having integrated links with funding agencies; showing up bigger pilot projects with financial assistance of funding agencies, awareness and incentivize for trained professionals to reduce resistance and encourage data transparency.