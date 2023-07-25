Commissioner, RPO visit control room to monitor Muharram security

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali here on Monday visited the control room set up to monitor security arrangements during Muharram.

The commissioner was briefed regarding the security arrangements finalised for the routes of the 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th of Muharram processions and Majalis. The control room would remain operational 24 hours and focal persons of all the departments concerned would remain on duty, he directed.

Security arrangements were being monitored through cameras, he said adding, night vision cameras were also being used for effective monitoring of the processions and majalis. Implementation of Muharram Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures would be ensured strictly, he said.

All available resources were being used to maintain law and order situation during Muharram, Liaquat Ali said. The RPO informed that foolproof security arrangements were finalised for Muharram.

The Majalis and Muharram processions were being provided with the best possible security, he added. Later, the Commissioner also visited the procession route of 11th Muharram and reviewed the security arrangements finalised on Misrial Road.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited Tench Bhatta to Chungi no. 22 area and inspected the arrangements for the Muharram procession. Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Nosheen Israr, AC Cantt, Qandeel Fatima, ASP and the organisers of the procession were also present on the occasion.

He directed the authorities to complete the cleanliness arrangements of the entire route and fix dangling electricity and telephone wires. Garbage lying on the route of the procession should be removed immediately, Hasan Waqar added.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, the DC said. The patchwork work on the procession route should be completed as soon as possible, he said adding, the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the route should also be completed immediately.