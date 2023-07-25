Two-day training ignites collective action to safeguard Margalla Hills biodiversity

Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) took a momentous step in its commitment to preserving the diverse ecosystems and rich biodiversity of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) by organising a highly impactful two-day training session. Guided by esteemed wildlife experts from South Africa, the event brought together a dynamic cohort of officers from Punjab, KP, AJK, MOCC& EC, IWMB, as well as veterinarians, environmentalists, ecologists, volunteers, and students from various universities.

The training, held at the Trail-5 Education Centre in Islamabad, commenced with an inspiring opening speech by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Chairperson, Rina Saeed Khan.

In her address, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board chairperson underscored the shared responsibility of preserving Margalla Hills National Park’s unparalleled geological formations, historical significance, and vibrant flora and fauna for the prosperity of future generations.

Senior Board Member, Waqar Zakria, shed light on the relentless conservation efforts undertaken by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to tackle pressing threats, including deforestation, illegal poaching, forest fires, illegal wood cutting, encroachment, and habitat destruction. He commended the unwavering dedication of the board, local communities, and volunteers in safeguarding the ecological treasures of Margalla Hills National Park .

The participation of distinguished South African wildlife experts lent an invaluable perspective to the training, focusing on the critical aspect of wildlife management in preserving diverse ecosystems. Their engaging presentations delved into best practices, conservation strategies, and the latest advancements in the field.

From general to specific immobilisation techniques, the training covered a comprehensive range of topics, including radio telemetry, collaring, data collection game capture, drug use, care in captivity, drone usage, and census surveys.

The interactive sessions facilitated meaningful exchanges between participants and experts, fostering a spirit of collaboration and knowledge-sharing among professionals from different provinces of Pakistan. This collaborative approach bolstered the collective resolve to protect Margalla Hills National Park’s invaluable natural heritage.

The training's significance extends beyond the immediate scope, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to preserve ecosystems and biodiversity. It serves as a clarion call for sustainable wildlife management practices to secure a thriving future for Margalla Hills National Park.

The Wildlife Management Board’s initiative sets a commendable precedent, highlighting the power of joint action in conserving Pakistan's precious wildlife and ecological treasures. With newfound determination, the nation takes significant strides towards securing a flourishing environment for generations to come.