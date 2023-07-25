10-year-old boy molested

Islamabad: A 10-year-old schoolboy has been molested by a neighbouring vagrant at Sector G-7/3 last day.

The Aabpara police have registered first information report (FIR) against the accused under section 376 PPC and arrested him.

Father of the victim lodged a complaint with the police station saying that his 10-year-old son left his house in Sector G-7/3 to meet his elder uncle living in the same street but as he was passing through the street, a vagrant identified as Imran alias Mani, dragged his son in his house and rapped the minor forcibly after putting his hand on the victim’s mouth, the Aabpara police, quoting the statement of the complainant, said.