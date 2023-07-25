CTP chalk out traffic plan for 7th Muharram procession

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have chalked out a traffic plan for the 7th Muharram procession to be taken out after Maghrib prayer from Nishtar Street, Sadiqabad.

Traffic police spokesman informed that 210 personnel including 1 SP, 3 DSPs, 10 inspectors, 196 traffic wardens and traffic assistants would perform duties to ensure smooth traffic flow during the procession.

The route of the main procession would be sealed completely. It will then pass through Transformer Chowk, Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory Chowk, Zafarul Haq Road, Leprosy Hospital, Murree Road, Committee Chowk and Iqbal Road and reach Naya Mohallah where other small processions will join it. This procession will then pass through Naya Mohallah Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road and culminate at Qadimi Imambargah.

Traffic diversion points will be closed with barriers and will be opened step by step after the procession culminated. During the diversions, alternative routes will be provided to citizens.

Parking of any type of vehicle will be banned on the routes of the mourning procession. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in order to facilitate citizens, information about the alternative routes would be given regularly on the official pages of social media and radio stations (88.6) of the police.