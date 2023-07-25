Two out of total eight pedestrian bridges installed

Islamabad:Two out of total eight pedestrian bridges were installed last night to facilitate the people living along the Kernel Sher Khan Avenue (KSKA).

According to the plan, remaining six pedestrian bridges are also ready to be installed and this work would be completed in the coming days. The pedestrians had been facing problems while crossing the Kernel Sher Khan Avenue due to absence of pedestrian bridges. Now they will have a safe option to cross it without facing any kind of dangers. The motorcyclists will also be able to use these pedestrian bridges that cater to the needs of the people.

The civic agency has been constantly trying to reduce chances of accidents on this one of the main highways of the city. The U-turns have also been made quite safe for the vehicular traffic. The official record showed the plan to install pedestrian bridges in the city was first floated in 2009 when the civic agency sought Rs500 million for this purpose from the federal government under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects.

The civic agency has also sought funds this year from the federal government under PSDP to complete ongoing mega projects and launch some other multi-billion development projects. Various green projects are already under way in which both the federal government and the civic agency are coordinating with each other to protect natural environment of the city. An official said, "The pedestrian bridges are being installed at the Kernel Sher Khan Avenue to not only allow a safe walkway for pedestrians but also to avert accidents and maintain the flow of traffic along this busy road."

He said, "The pedestrian bridges were installed late night to ensure this work never created any kind of problem in smooth flow of the traffic. Remaining six bridges will also soon be installed after which main concerns of the pedestrians will be resolved."