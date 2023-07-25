Officers of 46th specialised training programme visit PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of 36 officers and two faculty members of Pakistan administrative services undergoing the 46th specialised training programme at Civil Services Academy paid a visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Monday.

On this occasion, Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about the working of the tech-based institution.

The delegation visited PUCAR 15 Emergency Helpline and Electronic Data Analysis Centre and Media Management Centre.

The officers were shown the process of monitoring important locations across the city from the Operations and Monitoring Centre.

The visiting officers were also briefed about the LTE Advanced Handset and Advanced Traffic Management System of safe cities.

Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Authority told the officers that security arrangements have been beefed up in collaboration with Lahore Police on the eve of Muharram. The scope of Punjab Safe Cities Authority is being expanded across Punjab, he said.

The visiting officers, on this occasion, said that Lahore is more secure and peaceful city after installation of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras.